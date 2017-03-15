Former Trump model calls Van Jones a ‘house n***er’ before claiming she’s committed to ‘race equality’

Ariane Bellamar (Facebook)

Ariane Bellamar, a former Trump model, responded to a Van Jones CNN segment early Wednesday morning on Twitter with a racist slur. In her account bio, Bellamar claims to be an actress and activist, and notes she is a former Trump model who is now “#BlockedByTrump.”

According to Ebony, Jones was speaking in the segment about the release of the president’s 2005 tax returns.

“If all we get tonight is that Donald Trump paid $38 million to America’s government, that’s a good night for Donald Trump,” Jones said. “I’m sorry, but there’s just really no way—I was hoping and praying that it would show not only did he pay no taxes, he actually charged the government and got money back.”

Bellamar’s tweet, which she shared at almost 3 a.m. read, “Why is @VanJones68 always playing the house n***er?! He is smart. Able. Ready. Stand up! Don’t settle for this undefinable nonsense. #RESIST.” The tweet appears to have since been removed, most likely because Bellamar received backlash after posting.

After she was called out as racist and bigoted, Bellamar insisted she had done no wrong. She wrote, “Using an offensive word does not make me the enemy. I have committed MY LIFE to race equality. Go after the real racists.”

The heat followed her to Facebook, as well. One user named Amaru Xi Olmecian shared a screenshot of Bellamar’s tweet, writing “Who the hell are you? And why do you think you can spew racism. I hope he sues your two dollars broke a**.”