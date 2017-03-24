Former White House ethics lawyers call out Ivanka Trump’s cushy new White House job

Donald and Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock).

Two former White House ethics lawyers called out the Trump administration for giving First Daughter Ivanka Trump a new unpaid White House job where she will have no public accountability.

Via Robert Reich, Richard Painter, chief ethics officer for the George W. Bush administration, and Norm Eisen, ethics officer for the Obama administration, wrote a letter to White House Counsel Donald McGahn where they challenged the way the White House structured Ivanka Trump’s appointment to the West Wing.

In particular, they said that the White House seems to have crafted a position for her in which she has all of the status of a major West Wing job, but without any sort of public oversight into her work.

“This arrangement appears designed to allow Ms. Trump to avoid the ethics, conflict-of-interest and other rules that apply to White House employees,” they wrote. “She is seeking the ‘status’ of assuming what is in fact, if not in name, a ‘formal White House position’ (that includes a West Wing office, a security clearance, and an issues portfolio) but at the same time the arrangement avoids the ‘set of legal restrictions’ that accompany such positions.”

