Fox host slams GOP health care bill: ‘Insurance companies’ get a better deal than ‘the American people’

Republicans have finally rolled out a proposal health care plan to replace Obamacare, a fight they have waged in Congress for the last seven years. Some conservatives aren’t thrilled about the proposed replacement, though.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised that his insurance plan will provide “insurance for everybody.” He’s said that under the new insurance plan, Americans will be “beautifully covered.” Trump said, “What I do want is to be able to take care of people.”

However, Fox News commentator Eric Bolling slammed the so-called TrumpCare proposal in a Wednesday night segment, arguing that it won’t be beneficial for everybody. “You know who gets the best break in this whole thing? Not the American people, not the middle class, not young people, not old people” he said.

So who gets the best deal? “Insurance companies,” Bolling said.

Watch the clip below.