Fox News gets brutally mocked for ‘News Alert’ that Trump spent weekend ‘working from the White House’

An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf over the weekend in Virginia (Twitter.com)

On Sunday afternoon, Pres. Donald Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, got mocked online for sending out a “News Alert” that the president spent the weekend “working from the White House.”

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

“Many pointed out that Trump had traveled twice to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia over the weekend. He was at the Virginia golf club on Saturday for meetings, and then again on Sunday for about an hour, during which he conducted three short meetings, according to pool reports,” TheHill.com said. “Sunday’s trip marked the president’s 13th visit to a golf course since taking office, though pool reports do not indicate he played this weekend.”

Man, @FoxNews, you guys are full of so much shit.https://t.co/bu9YmaEMr4 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 26, 2017

1.) This is not newsworthy.

2.) This is flatly false.

3.) This is what propaganda looks like. https://t.co/M2Hn8x1dcp — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 26, 2017

He was at his golf course earlier today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2KSGl8qddr — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 26, 2017

@FoxNews @POTUS Then why was he at his golf course in Virginia with cleats and golf gloves yet again? #FakeNewsAlert pic.twitter.com/IUIHxx5sUH — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 26, 2017

