Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox News gets brutally mocked for ‘News Alert’ that Trump spent weekend ‘working from the White House’

David Ferguson

26 Mar 2017 at 19:49 ET                   
An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf over the weekend in Virginia (Twitter.com)

On Sunday afternoon, Pres. Donald Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, got mocked online for sending out a “News Alert” that the president spent the weekend “working from the White House.”

“Many pointed out that Trump had traveled twice to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia over the weekend. He was at the Virginia golf club on Saturday for meetings, and then again on Sunday for about an hour, during which he conducted three short meetings, according to pool reports,” TheHill.com said. “Sunday’s trip marked the president’s 13th visit to a golf course since taking office, though pool reports do not indicate he played this weekend.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
White supremacist who killed black man only regrets his victim wasn’t younger and ‘more successful’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+