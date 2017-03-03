Fox News guest pushes BS claim that meeting with Russians is ‘normal course of business’

Fox host Shannon Bream and new Fox contributor David Bossie (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox host Shannon Bream and new Fox contributor David Bossie saw no problems with President Donald Trump’s aides and cabinet officials meeting with the Russian ambassador.

According to Media Matters, their discussion of the many staffers and former staffers who have a history with Russia, Bream claimed it was normal behavior. “That’s what ambassadors do,” she said of then-Sen. Sessions (R-AL) meeting with the Russian ambassador.

As Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Bossie claimed that meetings like that “shouldn’t surprises” people because the team was “in transition mode.”

Multiple aides made with Russian officials and some even traveled to Russia to meet with business leaders. He went on to propose the conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was inspiring a “shadow government” attempting to “go after” Trump and his team. He then repeated a conspiracy theory from a Daily Mail story that alleges former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett was moving into her former bosses house in Washington, D.C. Jarrett has said that the claim is false.

You can watch the full interview below via Media Matters: