Fox News helps Trump take credit for Obama economy while blaming Obama for Bush’s

Fox News hosts on “The Five” sought to compare President Donald Trump’s first economic quarter with President Barack Obama’s first quarter. According to them, and probably to Trump in a Tweet at a later date, Trump seems to have saved the economy in the last eight years.

The numbers, however, embrace a fantasy land in which Trump was responsible for the economy growth over the last eight years. When Obama entered office he came into the greatest economic depression since the stock market crash of 1929.

By contrast, Trump came into office on the tailwind of 75 straight months of economic job growth under Obama.

These are the real numbers:



Watch their full exchange below: