French Guyana protests gate crash presidential election

France24

27 Mar 2017 at 20:45 ET                   
Jody Amiet, AFP | Trucks block a main road leading into the French Guiana capital of Cayenne on March 26, 2017.

Presidential candidates from France’s far-right and far-left political camps are seizing on protests more than 7,000 kilometres from Paris to bolster their bids for the Elysée Palace this month. Less than a month before French voters head to polls to pick their next president, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon have blasted…

