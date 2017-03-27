French Guyana protests gate crash presidential election
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Presidential candidates from France’s far-right and far-left political camps are seizing on protests more than 7,000 kilometres from Paris to bolster their bids for the Elysée Palace this month. Less than a month before French voters head to polls to pick their next president, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon have blasted…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion