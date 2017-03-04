Fukushima cleanup company baffled by robot-killing radiation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The company in charge of the ruined Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant revealed Thursday it needed new ideas to design robots capable of surviving the high levels of radiation inside the site’s reactors, which were damaged in a 2011 earthquake and its resulting tsunami. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) has hit a new obstacle since…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion