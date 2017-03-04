Quantcast

Fukushima cleanup company baffled by robot-killing radiation

International Business Times

04 Mar 2017 at 10:24 ET                   
Four years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the plant is still extracting some 300 tonnes of contaminated water from the ground every day (AFP Photo/Yoshikazu Tsuno)

The company in charge of the ruined Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant revealed Thursday it needed new ideas to design robots capable of surviving the high levels of radiation inside the site’s reactors, which were damaged in a 2011 earthquake and its resulting tsunami. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) has hit a new obstacle since…

