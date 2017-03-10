Fukushima’s high nuclear reactor radiation a problem for melted fuel
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
During recent investigations conducted using cameras and robots at the site of Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, after six years of the triple meltdown, it has likely identified melted fuel rods for the first time underneath the damaged reactor 2, Japan Times reported. Following a major earthquake on March 11, 2011, a 15-metre tsunami disabled…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion