‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 trailer teases Daenerys’ new throne
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Queen has arrived! Daenerys Targaryen is a natural born leader, and if the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 trailer is any indication, she’ll soon have a kingdom all her own. A newly released trailer for the HBO original shows the Mother of Dragons taking to her throne. During the long walk to her seat viewers…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion