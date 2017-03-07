George Michael died from natural causes, coroner confirms
Pop star George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner in Oxfordshire, England, declared Tuesday. Michael, 53, was found dead in his Oxfordshire home by his partner Fadi Fawaz on Christmas Day, 2016. “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received,” senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter said.…
