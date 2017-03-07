Quantcast

George Michael died from natural causes, coroner confirms

International Business Times

07 Mar 2017 at 09:56 ET                   
George Michael (Photo: Slavko Sereda / Shutterstock.com)

Pop star George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner in Oxfordshire, England, declared Tuesday. Michael, 53, was found dead in his Oxfordshire home by his partner Fadi Fawaz on Christmas Day, 2016. “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received,” senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter said.…

