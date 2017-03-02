Quantcast

George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara says she’s ‘very proud to stand with Planned Parenthood’

Tribune Media

02 Mar 2017 at 01:22 ET                   
George H. W. Bush and granddaughter Barbara Bush with Hu Jintao (Photo: Wikipedia)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, said Wednesday that she strongly supports Planned Parenthood despite continued Republican efforts to defund the group. “I am very proud to stand with Planned Parenthood,” Bush told a crowd of around 1,000 people gathered at the annual Planned Parenthood luncheon in Fort…

