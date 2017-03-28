Georgia debates Confederate pride and slavery
Civil rights leaders in Georgia are fighting an effort to recognize “Confederate History Month,” arguing that doing so would gloss over the U.S. history of slavery. The proposal seeks to honor Confederate states that engaged in a “four-year struggle for states’ rights.” State Republican Rep. Tommy Benton of Jefferson said his bill would honor Southern heritage…
