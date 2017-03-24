Quantcast

German game allows players to kill Trump

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
(Photo via screen capture)

Six months before Germany’s election, a mobile game has been called “tasteless” for allowing players to drive a train containing Angela Merkel’s chief rival for chancellor running over political foes including President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The game, named “Schulzzug,” or Schulz train, is based on a popular hashtag used by supporters of…

