German politicians push for gay marriage legalization
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), a partner in Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union ruling coalition, said Sunday it would initiate a new bid to legalize homosexual marriages in the country. The parliamentary leader for SPD, Thomas Oppermann, told Der Spiegel magazine it would raise the issue at the next meeting of the right-center coalition…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion