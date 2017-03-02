German spies investigate Scientology art museum conspiracy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
German intelligence officials have been summoned to investigate the influence of the Church of Scientology over an iconic art museum in Munich, prompting concerns about the extent of the church’s power in a country already deeply distrustful of Scientology. The German government, which does not recognize the Church of Scientology as a religion, has long maintained…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion