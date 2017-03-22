Germany law would compensate gay men convicted by Nazis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved legislation Wednesday to reverse the convictions of 50,000 men sentenced for homosexuality under a Nazi-era law that remained intact several years after World War II. The proposal, which still has to be approved by the German parliament to be enacted, would compensate those convicted with a lump sum of roughly…
