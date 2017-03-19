Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Gerrymandering keeps pawns of the NRA in office

Newsweek

19 Mar 2017 at 14:31 ET                   
Wayne LaPierre speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Gerrymandering Keeps Gun-Lobby Pawns in Office

Virginia is a purple state. Its statewide elected offices—governor, Lt. governor and attorney general—are all held by Democrats. To the casual observer or someone outside Virginia politics, one would expect the Democrats to also hold at the very least, a slim majority in the General Assembly. They would be wrong. Not only do Republicans hold the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here is what Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said about marijuana
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+