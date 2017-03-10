Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Get out of America!’ Screaming racist arrested in Oregon after bashing Arab man over the head with a pipe

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 12:11 ET                   
Jason Kendall mugshot

A man was arrested Tuesday after attacking a restaurant employee in Salem, Oregon, with a pipe and yelling, “go back to your country, terrorist” and “Arab, you need to leave asshole.” The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Jason Kendall, 52, allegedly began yelling and screaming at the employee, Portland’s KOIN 6 reported…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kremlin abruptly scaled back Trump praise due to the threat posed by his instability, say reports
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+