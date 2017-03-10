‘Get out of America!’ Screaming racist arrested in Oregon after bashing Arab man over the head with a pipe
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A man was arrested Tuesday after attacking a restaurant employee in Salem, Oregon, with a pipe and yelling, “go back to your country, terrorist” and “Arab, you need to leave asshole.” The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Jason Kendall, 52, allegedly began yelling and screaming at the employee, Portland’s KOIN 6 reported…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion