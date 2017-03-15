‘Give up and say he’s your drunk uncle’: PJ O’Rourke scalds Spicer for hyping ‘giant toddler’ Trump

P. J. O'Rourke (MSNBC / Screengrab)

Political satirist P.J. O’Rourke on Wednesday scalded “giant toddler” Donald Trump for his claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election, joking that the president’s aid should “give up” and tell the American people, “Look, he’s your drunk uncle.”

Discussing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s “evolving” defense of Trump’s wiretap tweets, MSNBC host Chris Matthews asked O’Rourke to respond to the president’s charge against his predecessor.

“At first I thought it was an old magician trick, just diversion,” O’Rourke said. ”Now I’m starting to think attributing anything as intelligent as a plan to Donald Trump is necessary.”

“This guy is a giant toddler, and there’s nothing going on in his head except, ‘when can I suck my thumb again?’” he added.

“Sean Spicer should just give up and say, ‘Look, he’s your drunk uncle,” O’Rourke later joked.

