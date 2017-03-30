Gizmodo reporter makes compelling case she may have found FBI Director Comey’s secret Twitter account

FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on July 7, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)

True investigative reporting manifests in myriad ways—no matter the medium or subject matter From Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s “All the President’s Men,” to Netflix’s “Making of a Murderer,” wherever there is a curious mind with the will and fortitude to solve life’s most perplexing puzzles, there is magic to be made.

Gizmodo reporter Ashley Feinberg on Thursday proved just that, providing a compelling and exhaustive account of how she found FBI Director James Comey’s social media presence through her unparalleled investigative skills.

As Feinberg writes, Comey—whose bombshell letter last October is “almost certainly” the reason our current president can’t spell “tap”—spoke at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance leadership dinner on Wednesday, where he revealed he has a top-secret Twitter and Instagram account.

Fun fact: #FBI director James #Comey is on twitter & apparently on Instagram with nine followers. pic.twitter.com/lDIFirzVeh — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 30, 2017

Comey told the attendees that he got into Twitter after his daughter showed him a tweet that read, “Comey is such a political hack, I just can’t figure out which party.”

“That is the greatest compliment,” Comey added, proving that even FBI directors use Twitter as validation.

This statement by Comey was all the Gizmodo reporter needed to begin her search. Having found Comey’s son Brien Comey, through an extensive search on Twitter, she was able to locate his son’s Instagram. This unveiled the FBI director’s pseudonym, Reinhold Niebuhr, based off the American theologian Comey apparently wrote his senior thesis on.

Through some more digging, Feinberg was able to land on Comey’s Twitter handle, @projectexile7, the least-covert covert name ever. Feinberg also chronicled some the FBI director’s Twitter interests and engagements, including the fact that he “liked” a New York Times article about Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn’s meeting with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak. So stealth.

Read Feinberg’s impressive account of how she found Comey’s social media accounts, and scroll below to see how some of the nation’s top journalists feel about missing out on the scoop of the century.

James Comey is literally a Twitter egg. https://t.co/qHXoBBJCys — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 30, 2017

Some genius level internet sleuthing right here https://t.co/uht8lZoSDz — Trevor Timm (@trevortimm) March 30, 2017

Currently imagining a very perplexed James Comey wondering why his phone is blowing up with thousands of follow notifications. — Trevor Timm (@trevortimm) March 30, 2017

This is truly GENIUS detective work by @ashleyfeinberg. “This Is Almost Certainly James Comey’s Twitter Account”https://t.co/CyTvSb2GS9 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 30, 2017

This is absolutely wild: @ashleyfeinberg appears to have found Jim Comey’s secret Twitter account. https://t.co/za9j7KsnWr — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 30, 2017

This search 4 James Comey’s Twitter account isn’t going to get @ashleyfeinberg a Pulitzer. But it kinda sorta should https://t.co/naZPn2G6kO — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 30, 2017

Hoping Ashley will now blog an investigation into finding my twitter account so I can get hundreds of followers per minute like Comey is — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 30, 2017