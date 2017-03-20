Glenn Beck rips Tomi Lahren’s ‘intellectual honesty’ for backing Trump: He’s ‘anything but libertarian’

Glenn Beck and Tomi Lahren

The rumored dispute between Glenn Beck and Tomi Lahren erupted on Twitter.

Beck, who founded The Blaze network where Lahren has become a rising conservative star, mocked the 24-year-old commentator after she touted her libertarian credentials.

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Lahren has drawn the ire of her fellow conservatives — and, reportedly, Beck and her other Blaze colleagues — after announcing she’s pro-choice Friday on “The View.”

Beck thumped Lahren early Monday in a follow-up tweet.