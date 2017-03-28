GOP Israel group says Sarah Silverman is a ‘self-hating Jew’ who needs ‘a muzzle’
The head of Israel’s leading Republican group called comedian and actress Sarah Silverman a “self-hating Jew” who “needs a muzzle” in a Facebook post Saturday. The post, which was written by the Republicans Overseas Israel co-chairman Marc Zell, according to The Jewish Telegraphic Agency, linked to a blog post about a more-than-decade-old clip of Silverman’s stand-up…
