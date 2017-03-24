Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP kills Trump’s infrastructure plans after lobbyists take issue with ‘buy America’ promise

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 00:35 ET                   
Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell

Courting the Midwest voters who proved pivotal in his election win, Donald Trump has consistently reiterated his campaign promise to rebuild America’s infrastructure and protect domestic jobs. ” We will have two simple rules when it comes to this massive rebuilding effort,” he told a thank-you rally in December. “Buy American and hire American.” Within days,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Seth Meyers: GOP will need those prostate exams because they pulled Trumpcare out of their ass
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+