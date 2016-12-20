GOP lawmakers slammed Obamacare for Medicare cuts — but Trumpcare doesn’t undo them
WASHINGTON – In letter after letter, Republican lawmakers have reminded their constituents: Obamacare cut Medicare. Implied, and sometimes stated outright, was that the GOP’s own plan should instead bolster the program. “Any reforms must protect Medicare,” Congressman Ted Poe, a Texas Republican who represents a district in the Houston area, wrote in a letter last month…
