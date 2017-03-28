Quantcast

Gorsuch faces uphill climb for Senate confirmation: Democratic leader

Reuters

28 Mar 2017 at 15:04 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch listens to a question as he testifies during the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, will face an uphill climb to get the 60 votes he will need for confirmation.

“The bottom line is very simple, and that is that Gorsuch did not acquit himself well at the hearings and did not impress our caucus,” Schumer said, accusing Gorsuch of siding with powerful interests and expressing concerns about his independence from the president.

“It’s going to be a real uphill climb for him to get those 60 votes,” Schumer told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

