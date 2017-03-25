Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Gorsuch likely to side with church over state

Newsweek

25 Mar 2017 at 10:02 ET                   
Neil Gorsuch (Photo: Screen capture from ABC.go.com)

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil M. Gorsuch has a reputation as a judicial conservative in the mold of Antonin Scalia. He has not ruled on several controversial issues such as gun rights, but the conventional wisdom among court watchers is that if confirmed, the “young” (49 year old) Gorsuch…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House intel head Nunes took mysterious ‘dead of night excursion’ before making Trump surveillance claims
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+