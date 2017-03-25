Gorsuch likely to side with church over state
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil M. Gorsuch has a reputation as a judicial conservative in the mold of Antonin Scalia. He has not ruled on several controversial issues such as gun rights, but the conventional wisdom among court watchers is that if confirmed, the “young” (49 year old) Gorsuch…
