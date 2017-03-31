Grifter in chief: MSNBC shows how Trump U and 2016 campaign used the same lies to sell themselves
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks that Donald Trump swindled American voters the same way he suckered Trump University students into paying thousands to learn nothing.
A judge authorized a $25 million settlement payout between Trump and petitioners in the case against him for the “school.”
In a shocking mash-up video, Hayes played an old Trump University advertising photo and compared it with speeches Trump made in 2016.
“Trump’s sales pitch failed this failed endeavor sounds like a sales pitch he’d use later,” Hayes said introducing the video.
Watch it below:
