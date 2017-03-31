Grifter in chief: MSNBC shows how Trump U and 2016 campaign used the same lies to sell themselves

Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks that Donald Trump swindled American voters the same way he suckered Trump University students into paying thousands to learn nothing.

A judge authorized a $25 million settlement payout between Trump and petitioners in the case against him for the “school.”

In a shocking mash-up video, Hayes played an old Trump University advertising photo and compared it with speeches Trump made in 2016.

“Trump’s sales pitch failed this failed endeavor sounds like a sales pitch he’d use later,” Hayes said introducing the video.

Watch it below: