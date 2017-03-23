Gun sales drop after NRA conspiracy theories about Barack Obama come to a close
President Barack Obama became known as America’s gun salesman in chief during his final years in office. And gun sales data backs that title up. Americans purchased more than $29.1 billion in firearms and $16.6 billion in ammunition during his two terms in the White House, an analysis from The Washington Post published Wednesday found. Some…
