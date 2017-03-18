Guns in America and the lead-based bullets debate
One of the last actions Barack Obama took during his last full day as president was to quietly enact a ban on lead-based ammunition and fishing tackle, which the White House said would protect animals and fish from poisoning. An order signed on January 19 by the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS)…
