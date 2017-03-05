Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Has NASA discovered life on other planets?

Newsweek

05 Mar 2017 at 09:09 ET                   
An imagined view from close to one of the three planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1. These worlds have sizes and temperatures similar to those of Venus and Earth – but that’s not all it takes to support life. (ESO/M. Kornmesser, CC BY)

Has NASA Discovered Life on Other Planets?

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Robert Frost, instructor and flight controller at NASA: One of the most fundamental questions is “are we alone?” The answer to that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid programs for the poor
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+