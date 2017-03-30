‘He has no idea what he’s doing’: CNN legal analyst slams Nunes’s ‘clandestine mission’ to White House

Jeffrey Toobin (screenshot)

Wolf Blitzer’s CNN panel on Thursday discussed the “clandestine” nature of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) information-gathering in recent weeks.

A New York Times report today revealed that Nunes may have received intelligence information from the White House itself, and named former staffer Michael Ellis and White House staffer, Ezra Cohen-Watnick.

Earlier this week, Nunes denied having met with the president or any of his aides when he visited White House grounds last week just one day prior to briefing the president on new intelligence.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin noted that Nunes used specific language. According to Toobin, Nunes said that “he couldn’t reveal what went on at the White House complex because it would reveal sources and methods.”

Toobin added that this is “the language that spies use. So, Nunes was claiming that he was spying, he was on a mission, like a clandestine mission to the White House to uncover this material. And he’s the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.”

“That’s not his job to be a spy,” Toobin said. “This guy is so far out of his depth, he has no idea what he’s doing. The question about whether he’s clueless or corrupt, or both, is really the only question left in this investigation, at least as far as he’s concerned.”

