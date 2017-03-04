‘He makes Rush Limbaugh look legitimate’: CNN guest rips right-wing host who spread Obama ‘wiretap’ story

Bob Zimmerman, Pamela Brown and Ben Ferguson on CNN (Screen capture)

Things got personal on CNN Saturday when a guest suggested that right-wing radio host Mark Levin is a less-than-reliable source for Pres. Donald Trump to get his news from.

Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson snapped at Democratic strategist Bob Zimmerman for criticizing Levin, calling him a “hack,” Mediaite.com’s Justin Baragona said.

Host Pamela Brown was leading the two guests in a discussion of Trump’s accusations against former Pres. Barack Obama, saying Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

Trump appears to have gotten the story from right-wing media sources like Breitbart.com and radio host Mark Levin, who headlined the story on Friday.

Ferguson asserted that Levin is unimpeachable as a source, saying, “If you look at Mark Levin, who is not a guy who has been accused in his career many times — or even ever — of putting out false or misinformation…”

Zimmerman chuckled and said that Levin “makes Rush Limbaugh look legitimate.”

Ferguson shot back angrily, “That’s a hack job attack that you just did. You didn’t give a fact here. I’ve known Mark a long time. He’s a lawyer; he’s a constitutional lawyer.”

He went on, “If you’re going to imply somehow he’s put out misinformation, you’ve got to give me an example of it. Otherwise you’re just being a hack.”

In fact, Levin is known as a hot-headed “right wing nut job” to many. He calls his ideological opponents “cockroaches,” wants to see homosexual behavior outlawed, and maintains that Pres. Barack Obama is a secret supporter of radical Muslim terrorists.

