Health secretary says healthcare bill is ‘work in progress’

Reuters

07 Mar 2017 at 14:20 ET                   
Rep. Tom Price (MSNBC)

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

“The president and the administration support this step in what we believe is in the right direction,” Price told reporters at a White House briefing. Asked whether the administration supported everything in the bill, he said: “This is a work in progress and we’ll work with the House and Senate in this process.”

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

