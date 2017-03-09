Quantcast

Heightened religiosity, epilepsy linked: study

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Photo of a Catholic priest (AFP)

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by unpredictable seizures, has been historically linked with intense religious experiences — although these connections have been tenuous, at best. A new study has now attempted to shed light on the relationship between the human brain and spiritual, or religious, experiences. In the recently published study, researchers from University of Missouri,…

