Here are the 10 states with the highest minimum wages
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., raised their minimum wages last year, and they all saw wage growth increase at twice the speed of states where the minimum wage remained flat, according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute released Wednesday. Low-income workers in these 17 states saw 5.2 percent wage growth from 2015 to 2016.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion