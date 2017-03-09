Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here are the richest people in America — and what they’re worth

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 16:50 ET                   
Amazon chief executive and new Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, pictured on Sept. 6, 2013. [AFP]

One of the world’s most well-known dichotomies is the rich and the poor, the haves and the have-nots, or the one percent and the 99 percent, as popularized by the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011. And it’s true: There’s an enormous wealth gap in the U.S. Indeed, Americans had a total of $67 trillion in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trumpcare yanks mental health care and substance addiction treatment from 1.3 million people
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+