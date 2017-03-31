Here’s a new climate change reality that Trump’s new policies ignore
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump may be trying to scrub his predecessor’s initiatives to fight climate change from just about every corner of the federal government — Exhibit A being this week’s executive order aimed at undoing Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan — but the reality of the climate crisis is not going away. And the dangers we’re…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion