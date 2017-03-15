Here’s what Donald Trump said about Snoop Dogg’s controversial video
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to speak out on his disapproval of Snoop Dogg’s “Lavender” music video, in which the rapper pointing a toy gun at a clown figure dressed to look like the president. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired…
