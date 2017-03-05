‘He’s still trying to hide things’: Analyst skeptical Sessions’ ‘revised testimony’ will be truthful

Ellis Henican appears on CNN with Fredericka Whitfield (Screen capture)

On Sunday, a CNN panelist expressed his skepticism that embattled Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions will be fully forthcoming in his “revised statement” to Congress on Monday regarding his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 election.

Newsday columnist and political analyst Ellis Henican said there’s “clearly a pattern” among Pres. Donald Trump’s staffers of meeting or speaking with Russian officials then conveniently forgetting about it.

“If there were not something to hide, these people would all be revealing what happened,” said Henican. “And others would be stepping forward, saying, ‘You know what, I also met with the Russian ambassador.”

“This thing clearly stinks,” he said, pointing out that for Sessions to submit a written statement crafted with a lawyer’s help to Congress is a far cry from facing a “grilling” from his Senate colleagues.

“I think he’s still trying to hide things,” Henican concluded.

Sessions recused himself from investigations pertaining to the Trump campaign and Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election after getting caught lying about his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Watch the video, embedded below: