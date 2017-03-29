Hillary Clinton tells followers to ‘resist’
Hillary Clinton has given her most political speech since her U.S. presidential election defeat in November 2016, calling on her audience to “Resist, insist, persist, enlist.” Speaking at a diversity conference in San Francisco, Clinton encouraged attendees to “resist actions that go against our values as Americans,” and said she would “be right there with you…
