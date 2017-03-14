Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Holocaust organizations urge Trump to save anti-semitism office

Newsweek

14 Mar 2017 at 07:00 ET                   
A 2002 rally by neo-Nazi group the National Alliance (Flickr Creative Commons)

As President Donald Trump prepared to enter the White House, reports began to circulate about what his first budget proposal would look like. The day before his inauguration, The Hill reported on plans of the incoming administration to make drastic cuts in government spending, including the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Seth Rogen: ‘It doesn’t take a genius’ to understand Trump’s presidency is ‘blatantly idiotic’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+