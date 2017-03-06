Quantcast

Hooliganism can be sport, says Russian politician

Newsweek

06 Mar 2017 at 08:05 ET                   
Igor Lebedev

Russian politician Igor Lebedev has proposed turning hooliganism into a spectator sport before the FIFA 2018 World Cup in the country in 2018. Lebedev, 44, the deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma, had previously tweeted his support for Russian fan violence during UEFA Euro 2016 in France, but appeared to take that a step further…

