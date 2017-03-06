Hooliganism can be sport, says Russian politician
Russian politician Igor Lebedev has proposed turning hooliganism into a spectator sport before the FIFA 2018 World Cup in the country in 2018. Lebedev, 44, the deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma, had previously tweeted his support for Russian fan violence during UEFA Euro 2016 in France, but appeared to take that a step further…
