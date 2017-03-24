House Appropriations chairman opposes healthcare bill

Reuters 24 Mar 2017 at 13:28 ET

The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts to pass the legislation.

“Unfortunately, the legislation before the House today is currently unacceptable as it would place significant new costs and barriers to care on my constituents in New Jersey,” said Rodney Frelinghuysen. “In addition to the loss of Medicaid coverage for so many people in my Medicaid-dependent state, the denial of essential health benefits in the individual market raise serious coverage and cost issues.”

