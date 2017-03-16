House Budget Committee votes to advance Trumpcare bill

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

The House Budget Committee voted 19-17 Thursday morning to advance a bill intended to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Health Care Act, which was embraced by both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, has been heavily criticized by both Democrats and Republicans.

Conservatives criticized the bill as “Obamacare lite,” and moderate GOP lawmakers moved away from the legislation after the Congressional Budget Office determined the measure would cause 24 million Americans to lose their health insurance.

Senate Republicans have said the bill stands little chance of passing in the upper chamber.

Republicans, who campaigned against Obamacare since it passed seven years ago, have a 22-14 majority on the House Budget Committee.

Three Republicans voted against it.