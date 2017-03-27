Quantcast

House Intel chair Nunes admits he was on White House grounds day before he spilled surveillance info

David Ferguson

27 Mar 2017 at 10:13 ET                   
Rep Devin Nunes (Photo: Facebook)

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) confirms that he was on the grounds of the White House last week on the day before he announced that members of Pres. Donald Trump’s transition team were swept up in “incidental surveillance” of foreign nationals.

CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote on Monday morning that he spoke with Nunes after a source said they saw him on the White House grounds on Tuesday. He held his press conference on Wednesday to make the vague announcements, which he was later forced to walk back.

“In a phone interview, Nunes confirmed to CNN that he was on the White House grounds that day — but he said he was not in the White House itself,” said Tapper. “Other buildings, including the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are on the same grounds.”

No one in the White House was aware that he was there, Nunes told CNN.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
