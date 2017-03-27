House Intel chair Nunes admits he was on White House grounds day before he spilled surveillance info

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) confirms that he was on the grounds of the White House last week on the day before he announced that members of Pres. Donald Trump’s transition team were swept up in “incidental surveillance” of foreign nationals.

CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote on Monday morning that he spoke with Nunes after a source said they saw him on the White House grounds on Tuesday. He held his press conference on Wednesday to make the vague announcements, which he was later forced to walk back.

“In a phone interview, Nunes confirmed to CNN that he was on the White House grounds that day — but he said he was not in the White House itself,” said Tapper. “Other buildings, including the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are on the same grounds.”

No one in the White House was aware that he was there, Nunes told CNN.