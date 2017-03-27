House Intel member unloads on Devin Nunes’ antics: He seems to be ‘running his own intelligence service’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, has had enough of Republican stonewalling on the investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election.

In an editorial written for The Guardian, Swalwell slammed his colleague Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his attempts to take the heat off President Donald Trump for his false claim that former President Barack Obama had illegally wiretapped Trump Tower in 2016.

“In the House, our chairman and Trump transition team member Devin Nunes seems to be running his own intelligence service, receiving classified information regarding our investigation and exclusively briefing it to the president,” wrote Swalwell. “And now he has cancelled Tuesday’s open hearing – where witnesses had already submitted testimony to the committee – proposing instead to have future hearings conducted in secret. Enough.”

What this means, the congressman writes, is that the House now lacks credibility to conduct a proper investigation into Trump and Russia.

“It’s time for an independent commission to investigate Russia’s attack on our democracy,” he wrote. “Sadly, the two branches of government with jurisdiction to get to the bottom of what happened have betrayed their solemn duty of exercising independence. The window to act – to find out what happened and whether any Americans were complicit, and to implement reforms to avoid another attack – is closing fast.”