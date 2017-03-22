Quantcast

House Intelligence chair Nunes says ‘normal foreign surveillance’ may have snared Trump

David Ferguson

22 Mar 2017 at 13:13 ET                   
Devin Nunes speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

House Intelligence head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) confirmed on Wednesday that President-elect Trump and his team were surveilled between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

“This information was legally brought to me by sources who thought we should know it,” Nunes said. There were, he said, “dozens of reports, but no mention of Russia.”

Nunes said that the information was collected in “incidental surveillance” that was conducted as part of a routine investigation. However, the information was leaked and the individuals involved were “unmasked” and the information disseminated through the intelligence community (IC), he said.

Watch video from the press conference, embedded below:

