House intelligence panel to hold hearing on Russia probe on March 20

Admiral Mike Rogers (Youtube)

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will hold an open hearing on March 20 on the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, the committee’s chairman, Devin Nunes, said on Tuesday.

FBI Director James Comey and Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, are among the witnesses to be called for the hearing, Nunes told reporters.

