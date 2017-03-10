Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House leader: ‘very difficult’ to speed up end to Medicaid expansion

Reuters

10 Mar 2017 at 12:07 ET                   
Kevin McCarthy (Twitter)

House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday it would be “very difficult” to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his Republican Party have proposed.

“I think right now that’d be very difficult to do,” McCarthy told a press conference in answer to a question about whether the proposed freeze on Medicaid expansion could be moved up by two years to 2018 in the Republican healthcare proposal now before the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: GOP lawmaker says he won’t do town halls — and touts meetings with Chamber of Commerce instead
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+